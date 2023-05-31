Florida State: First three kickoffs set for national television

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State’s first three game times of the 2023 season have officially been set, and all three will be featured on national television, it was announced Wednesday.

The Seminoles’ season opener on Sept. 3 was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. FSU’s home opener on Sept. 9 is another night game, as it is set for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. The Seminoles make their second ABC appearance in week three as they open ACC play with a noon kickoff at Boston College. It was also announced that the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 will air on ABC at 8 p.m.

Florida State enters the 2023 season as a consensus top-10 team after posting a 10-3 record that began with a win over SEC Western Division champion LSU and also included wins over in-state rivals Miami and Florida and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma. The Seminoles, who return more than 80 percent of their production from last season and have added a top-five class from the transfer portal, were ranked No. 11 in the final Associated Press poll after completing the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at Seminoles.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Sales and Service Office at (850) 644-1830.