FSU Claims No. 1 Overall Seed In 2020-21 NCAA Tournament

Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 19, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — After finishing the season a perfect 11-0 and earning their seventh ACC Tournament Championship, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament. This is the ninth time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the third straight season.

The 2021 DI women’s soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17, entirely in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams were selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year’s College Cup.

Florida State gets a bye in the first round as they are the top seed. The Seminoles will play the winner of Elon and Milwaukee in the round of 32 on May 1 at 3 pm.

For the 16th straight season and 17th time overall, Florida State received a national seed to the NCAA Tournament. After finishing the season 11-0, the Seminoles earned the No. 1 overall national seed. This is the ninth time in school history FSU has been named a No. 1 seed.

In addition to FSU’s nine No. 1 seeds (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 2019 and 2020), the Seminoles have been a No. 2 seed four times (2005, 2006, 2008 & 2010), a No. 3 seed in both 2007 and 2016 and a No. 4 seed in 2017. The only other time the Seminoles received a national seed was in 2003 (11th).

Florida State sits at 64-17-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, good for a .780 winning percentage. It is the second-best postseason winning percentage of all time (trailing only North Carolina – .903).

