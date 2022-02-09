FSU Baseball to have 7 regular-season games televised on ACC Network in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ESPN's ACC Network announced Wednesday that they will televise seven Florida State Seminoles' regular-season baseball games this season.

The expansive ACCN schedule is complete with 57 total games, which include more than 28 conference matchups beginning Feb. 25.

ACCN will also exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 28 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 29.

FSU games to be televised on ACCN:



March 4: Cal at Florida State

March 25: Duke at Florida State

April 10: Florida State at Georgia Tech

April 12: Florida at Florida State

April 30: TCU at Florida State

May 7: Florida State at Boston College

May 14: Miami at Florida State

Florida State Baseball's full schedule can be found by clicking here.