FSU Baseball releases 2022 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Head coach Mike Martin Jr. announced Florida State baseball’s 2022 schedule Thursday, a 56-game slate that features 36 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 30 total games against NCAA regional teams from last season.

The Seminoles will open the year on February 18, 2022, against James Madison.

“We’re very excited for the 2022 season and we will be tested throughout the year,” Martin said. “After the challenges of the last two seasons, the players are looking forward to a packed Dick Howser Stadium and playing for our great fans.”

Florida State returns to its regular Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, with 30 games – five home series and five away series. Among the 26 non-conference games, FSU will host weekend series against JMU (February 18-20), Samford (February 25-27) and California (March 4-6).

FSU will host TCU for three games (April 29-May 1), the first time in the regular season the two teams have played. FSU’s series against California will also be the first time the teams have met in the regular season, and FSU and James Madison have never played.

TCU and Samford were both in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, as was NC State, Duke, Jacksonville, Notre Dame, Florida and Miami. Those teams account for 21 of FSU’s 36 home games.

“We were able to schedule 36 home games for the best fans in college baseball,” Martin added. “We have teams from all over the country that have great tradition and talented players and coaches, and the tough schedule will prepare us for the postseason.”

In conference play, FSU will host NC State (March 18-20), Duke (March 25-27), Notre Dame (April 1-3), Louisville (April 14-16) and Miami (May 13-15).

The Noles travel to Wake Forest (March 11-13), Georgia Tech (April 8-10), Clemson (April 22-24), Boston College (May 6-8) and end the regular season at North Carolina (May 19-21).

The Seminoles will resume its regular three-game series against Florida, traveling to Gainesville on March 15, playing the Gators in Jacksonville on March 29 and hosting Florida on April 12.

In addition to the Florida contests, FSU will also face Jacksonville, Mercer, FGCU, Bethune-Cookman, UCF, Stetson and Georgia Southern in midweek games.

The ACC Tournament is set to return back to Charlotte on May 24-29 at Truist Field. Time and television options will be announced at a later date.

Seminoles fans can get a first glimpse of the 2022 team during three fall games, beginning Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. against Jacksonville. FSU will play Troy on Oct. 30 and the Garnet & Gold game on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

All three games are free to the public and will be held at Dick Howser Stadium.