FSU Baseball: Saturday Sweep: Noles Hold Off No. 9 Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State (22-13, 10-8 ACC) defeated No. 9 Louisville (24-11, 9-6 ACC) 10-9 on Saturday afternoon to sweep the series against the ACC Atlantic Division leaders.
Jordan Carrion continued his hot streak at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning. He also had a season high three RBI and two runs scored.
Florida State used seven pitchers Saturday, with Wyatt Crowell (3-0) earning the win with 2.0 innings pitched. Ross Dunn earned the start – his ninth of the year – and allowed three runs.
Jackson Baumeister, Conner Whittaker, Davis Hare, Jonah Scolaro and Carson Montgomery also pitched for the Noles. Montgomery earned his first career save, entering with runners on first and second and proceeded to strike out both batters he faced.
Louisville jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, Tyler Martin closed the gap to 3-1, hitting a double and scoring on a wild pitch. Martin had a season-high three hits with his second double of the year.
Jackson Greene hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, marking his fourth home run of the year and putting the Seminoles behind by just one, 4-3, going into the third. In his first career start at third base, Greene also saved a couple runs with a diving stop and throw to end the fifth inning.
Carrion homered to left field in the bottom of the fifth, with two on base, giving the Seminoles their first lead of the game with a score of 7-5.
After Colton Vincent hit a two-run double and Treyton Rank scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, Louisville closed the gap to just a run with a four-run top of the eighth inning.
Evan Webster (2-1) surrendered Carrion’s home run and was tagged with the loss.
SCORING SUMMARY:
T1 | UL 1, FSU 0 Metzinger singled, Knapczyk scored
T1 | UL 2, FSU 0 Rushing doubled, Metzinger scored
T1 | UL 3, FSU 0 Payton doubled, Rushing scored
B1 | UL 3, FSU 1 Martin scored on a wild pitch
T2 | UL 4, FSU 1 Payton singled, Knapczyk scored
B2 | UL 4, FSU 3 Greene home run, Toral scored
B4 | UL 4, FSU 4 Martin singled, Carrion scored
T5 | UL 5, FSU 4 Humphrey singled, Payton scored
🍁 | UL 5, FSU 7 Carrion home run, Roberts & Toral scored
B7 | UL 5, FSU 9 Vincent doubled, Greene & Carrion scored
B7 | UL 5, FSU 10 Ferrer sacrifice fly, Rank scored
T8 | UL 7, FSU 10 Metzinger home run, Knapczyk scored
T8 | UL 9, FSU 10 Beard singled, Payton & Usher scored
UP NEXT:
Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a Wednesday night game against Georgia Southern.
OF NOTE:
- Jordan Carrion set a career high with four hits, including his first home run as a Seminole. His three RBI and two runs scored were also season bests. Carrion is the third Nole with a four-hit game this year (Jaime Ferrer twice and Treyton Rank Friday vs. Louisville).
- Tyler Martin had a season-high three hits, including his second double of the year. He has reached safely in all 10 games played this year and 12 straight dating to last season.
- Jackson Greene made his first career start at third base. At the plate, he hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the year.
- Colton Vincent drew two of FSU’s seven walks, tying a career high. He had a two-run double to match his career-high RBI.
- Behind Davis Hare’s five, FSU struck out 13 batters Saturday, the 28th time in 35 games reaching double digits. FSU entered the weekend second nationally with 12.1 K per nine innings.
- Carson Montgomery earned his first career save in his first relief appearance of the season. He struck out both hitters he faced.
- FSU has now won all three series in Tallahassee against the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC for the 2015 season. UL has been ranked in the Top 20 for all three of those series.
- Before Saturday, FSU had last swept an ACC opponent at home in 2019 against Clemson.
- Florida State had a runner reach base every inning over the final two games against Louisville.