Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

FSU announces 2021 Homecoming events schedule

items.[0].image.alt
http://em.fsu.edu/
Florida State University
Florida State University
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 12:13:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced its Homecoming events schedule that began on Oct. 15.

October 18

  • UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Erin McCord: 12 p.m., Honors, Scholars and Fellows House
  • Wild 'N Out with Black Student Union: 6 p.m., Askew Student Life Building
  • Spirit Night: 7 p.m., Landis Green

October 19

  • Search for a Cause: 2 p.m., Landis Green
  • UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Nathan Seepaulsing: 3 p.m., Thagard Building

October 20

  • Chief & Princess Voting: Begins at 8 a.m.
  • Seminole Festival: 1 p.m., Landis Green

October 21

  • Odds and Evens: 11: a.m., Landis Green

October 22

  • FSU Homecoming Parade: 2 p.m., Civic Center to Westcott Fountain
  • Alumni Awards Gala: 5:30 p.m., FSU Alumni Association
  • Homecoming Live: 8 p.m., Tucker Civic Center

October 23

  • Black Student Union Tailgate with Black Alumni Association: 9 a.m., Black Student Union
  • Garnet & Gold Tailgate: 10 a.m., Doak Campbell Stadium
  • FSU vs. UMass football game: 12 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium

October 24

  • 5th Annual Marching Chiefs 5K: 9 a.m., Marching Chiefs Tower & Practice Field

To read more information on the events, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming