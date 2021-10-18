FSU announces 2021 Homecoming events schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced its Homecoming events schedule that began on Oct. 15.

October 18



UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Erin McCord: 12 p.m., Honors, Scholars and Fellows House

Wild 'N Out with Black Student Union: 6 p.m., Askew Student Life Building

Spirit Night: 7 p.m., Landis Green

October 19



Search for a Cause: 2 p.m., Landis Green

UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Nathan Seepaulsing: 3 p.m., Thagard Building

October 20



Chief & Princess Voting: Begins at 8 a.m.

Seminole Festival: 1 p.m., Landis Green

October 21



Odds and Evens: 11: a.m., Landis Green

October 22



FSU Homecoming Parade: 2 p.m., Civic Center to Westcott Fountain

Alumni Awards Gala: 5:30 p.m., FSU Alumni Association

Homecoming Live: 8 p.m., Tucker Civic Center

October 23



Black Student Union Tailgate with Black Alumni Association: 9 a.m., Black Student Union

Garnet & Gold Tailgate: 10 a.m., Doak Campbell Stadium

FSU vs. UMass football game: 12 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium

October 24



5th Annual Marching Chiefs 5K: 9 a.m., Marching Chiefs Tower & Practice Field

