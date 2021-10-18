FSU announces 2021 Homecoming events schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced its Homecoming events schedule that began on Oct. 15.
October 18
- UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Erin McCord: 12 p.m., Honors, Scholars and Fellows House
- Wild 'N Out with Black Student Union: 6 p.m., Askew Student Life Building
- Spirit Night: 7 p.m., Landis Green
October 19
- Search for a Cause: 2 p.m., Landis Green
- UGS Spotlights on Student Success Featuring Nathan Seepaulsing: 3 p.m., Thagard Building
October 20
- Chief & Princess Voting: Begins at 8 a.m.
- Seminole Festival: 1 p.m., Landis Green
October 21
- Odds and Evens: 11: a.m., Landis Green
October 22
- FSU Homecoming Parade: 2 p.m., Civic Center to Westcott Fountain
- Alumni Awards Gala: 5:30 p.m., FSU Alumni Association
- Homecoming Live: 8 p.m., Tucker Civic Center
October 23
- Black Student Union Tailgate with Black Alumni Association: 9 a.m., Black Student Union
- Garnet & Gold Tailgate: 10 a.m., Doak Campbell Stadium
- FSU vs. UMass football game: 12 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium
October 24
- 5th Annual Marching Chiefs 5K: 9 a.m., Marching Chiefs Tower & Practice Field
