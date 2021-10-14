Alternative band Grouplove selected as FSU Homecoming Live concert artist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University has announced the Homecoming Live artists for the 2021 edition: alternative band Grouplove.

The concert will take place on Oct. 22 in the Donald L. Tucker Center, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The event will also feature the crowing of the Homecoming Chief and Princess.

Grouplove is most popularly known for its song "Tongue Tied," which was released in 2011. The song was notably in a commercial for Apple's iPod Touch also in 2011. The song reached a peak position of 23rd on Billboard's U.S. Top 40 but reached the top of the U.S. Alternative Airplay list.

Homecoming Live, formerly known as Powwow, has hosted acts like Ray Charles, The Beach Boys, Big Sean, Zac Brown Band and Chance the Rapper.

FSU students can reserve a ticket through the Tucker Center's ticket system. FAMU and TCC students can buy one ticket each for $15 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show.

The general public can buy general admission tickets for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Reserved seating for the general public can be bought for $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the show.

For more information on how to get a ticket, click here.