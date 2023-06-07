Former Florida State University star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph was found not guilty Wednesday on all counts in a shooting that left a man dead more than two years ago.

Rudolph, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting outside the ex-college football star's Lake Park home.

The defense team said Rudolph was the victim on the morning of April 7, 2021, when he was attacked by four men at his Lake Park home after an argument with his alleged girlfriend.

Florida State University 'I had to protect me and my brother:' Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial Aja Dorsainvil

Prosecutors said that Rudolph was the aggressor, bringing a gun to a fistfight. The fatal shooting stemmed from an argument Rudolph had with a woman named Dominique Jones. The shooting left Sebastien Jean-Jacques dead and another man injured.

Rudolph had been out of jail on house arrest since last year after he unsuccessfully sought a "stand your ground" defense.

The former Florida State star maintained several times during his testimony that Jones was never his girlfriend. However, during cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards countered that not only was Rudolph in a relationship with Jones, but that he was cheating; texting other women.

Football Lamar Jackson on social media: 'Free Travis Rudolph' Peter Burke

The state opened its closing arguments Tuesday by walking jurors through every bullet impact involved in the shooting and playing a 911 call from one of the victims.

On the stand this week, Rudolph maintained the shooting was a result of self-defense after seeing two guns pointed at him.

Shortly after the verdict was read, the judge ordered Rudolph's house arrest monitor be removed.