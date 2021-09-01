Florida State's Mike Norvell confident in his quarterbacks to get job done

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s the question on every Seminole fan's mind right now leading up to Sunday night’s season opener against Notre Dame. Who will be Florida State’s starting quarterback come kickoff. Redshirt-senior transfer McKenzie Milton or redshirt-sophomore Jordan Travis.

All preseason long, FSU head coach Mike Norvell has sung the praises of both Milton and Travis for what they bring to the offense. However no clear cut starter has emerged out of fall camp and Norvell has not named which of the two will be under center to open the 2021 campaign. He has many times said that the Seminole offense could move forward using a two-quarterbacks system. In his first press conference of Notre Dame week the second year head coach didn't give his definitive answer on who the starter will be.

“I’m really excited about that quarterback room and the competition we have. The versatility of skill sets which these guys bring," Norvell said. "But we’re always going to explore each opportunity of how we can put our playmakers into a position to be able to shine in a variety of different ways. So I’m excited about that room and what they bring to this offense.”

Florida State and Notre Dame kickoff Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. And you can catch that game as well our FSU kickoff special leading up to it right here on ABC 27.

