Florida State's ACC Championship hopes come up short against Georgia Tech

Gerry Broome/AP
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) takes a shot over Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:30:59-04

GREENSBORO, NC. —Florida State men's basketball committed a program record for most turnovers in a single game during the ACC Conference tournament, coughing up the ball 25 times in their 80-75 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night.

