GREENSBORO, NC. —Florida State men's basketball committed a program record for most turnovers in a single game during the ACC Conference tournament, coughing up the ball 25 times in their 80-75 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night.
Florida State's ACC Championship hopes come up short against Georgia Tech
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:30:59-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.