Florida State wraps up youth clinic tour in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last month and a half, the Florida State football team has taken their show on the road, hosting clinics for kids eighth grade and younger. Monday night was the final stop, and there is no better place to wrap things up than in Tallahassee.

Over three thousand kids have taken part in the camps, and all are taught by the Florida State football coaching staff. Monday in Tallahassee, current players helped out too.

The chance to meet young fans and give back, is what head coach Mike Norvell said is what it's all about.

"Watching these kids, when they get instructed, when they get coached and trying to go out there and improve in each drill and to see the joy they had, the relationships that are made," he said. "I've gotten the chance to take a picture with everyone one of them. It's a special experience and something I'll always remember."

Monday's camp drew around 400 kids.