Florida State women's basketball kicks off practice on the right note thanks to Seminole Sound

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We may a little over a month out from the start of college basketball, but the Florida State women got practice started on Tuesday, and the tradition continued as Seminole Sound helped them do it.

"It definitely gives us that family aspect of like how they come to all the games knowing that they're cheering for us and playing for us," said senior Morgan Jones of continuing the tradition of the band opening up the first day of practice..

"It's so cool that they appreciate what we do because we support the team so much and it's cool to know they get something out for what we do," said Jessica Howell, who's entering her fourth year on Seminole Sound.

It's a bond that spans over a decade, as Seminole Sound opens up the first day of practice. It's a tradition that means a little more this year.

"They didn't get to do it in the same way last year," said head coach Sue Semrau. "The players couldn't stand close and so it feels just right. It feels family."

"Especially with the COVID year, it was a little bit different," added Chandler Wilson, the Assistant Director of Athletic Bands. "We didn't get a chance to do what was normal to us at that time."

But the band is back, and Florida State couldn't be more excited.

"I love it," said redshirt junior Erin Howard. "I think it's a great start to the season. It shows unity within the program and with the band."

"I just hope that they get as much out of it as we do, because we love it," added Semrau.

Florida State's first game is Tuesday November 9th when they host the University of North Florida, and you can bet Seminole Sound will be there.