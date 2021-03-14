Florida State volleyball extends win streak to nine with win over Virginia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State volleyball team (10-3, 6-3) put on a show on Sunday afternoon as they conquered Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-6), 3-1, (25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-9) at Tully Gymnasium.

The Seminoles extend their winning streak to nine matches since the start of the spring season. They also won their eighth straight match against the Hokies to bring their all-time record against them to 34-4.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the weekend,” FSU Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Everyone contributed to the wins and we are only going to get better.”

The Noles add on to their streak with the statement victory after coming back down two sets for the second time this season against Notre Dame a couple of days earlier.

Redshirt senior Olivia Dailey had an excellent performance in the match with a team-high 29 assists and nine digs. She was one dig away from her fifth double-double of the year.

Redshirt sophomore Morgan Chacon was a prominent player against Virginia Tech as well, leading the team with 39 attacks and 17 kills on .359 hitting, along with putting up nine digs and three assists. She was also one dig away from her fifth double-double of the season.

Senior Taryn Knuth had a stellar game this afternoon with 12 kills on .550 hitting, and four blocks. She was responsible for 14 points and recorded a team-high .600 kill percentage in the winning effort.

Senior Jasmyn Martin was the third Seminole with double-digit kills with 14, along with having 25 total attacks and four digs to go along with it. Sophomore Lauryn Burrows led the team with 10 digs and sophomore Jessica Nunge was close behind with nine digs of her own.

FSU led the match in kills, 60-43, and hitting percentage, .311-.158. They also had more digs, 57-46, and committed fewer attack errors, 20-14.

The match opened up with back and forth scoring until the Seminoles ripped off four straight points behind Dailey's service ace to put the Seminoles up by six. Late in the first set, three straight kills by FSU and an attack error by the Hokies ended a dominant set for the Noles, in which they won by 12 points.

The second set started similar to the first in its close scoring, but Virginia Tech responded with an 8-3 run to put them up by three. The Seminoles scored three straight in a late comeback attempt, but the Hokies shut it down ending the set with back-to-back points to tie the match at one set each.

FSU answered back with three different runs of four straight points throughout the third set, including the final four points. Kills by Martin and freshman Sydney Conley in the last 4-0 run ended the set and the Noles took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Noles jumped out to a 13-4 lead behind two service aces in the fourth set and never looked back. They went on an eight-point streak with seven consecutive kills and redshirt sophomore Lily Tessier ended the final set with a kill to end the match against the Hokies.

The Seminoles will return to action on Friday, March 19 to face conference opponent Virginia at 5 p.m. on the road.

