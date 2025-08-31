Florida State Upsets No. 8 Alabama in newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fans rushed the field to celebrate after the Florida State Seminoles upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1.



Alabama entered Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in college football history Saturday

The Noles took a 17-10 lead at half and never looked back

Watch the video to learn how fans felt about the newly renovated stadium and having Bama come to town for the first time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After two years of renovations, Doak Campbell Stadium welcomed fans back in a big way.

And the Seminoles broke in the new stadium with one of the biggest week 1 college football upsets.

Doak Campbell Stadium’s $265 million renovation cut capacity to just under 70,000 people.

But the school added wider seats, premium options, and upgraded amenities.

The upgrades also included a new video board and a thicker natural grass field designed for player safety.

Fans told me they're happy with the stadium upgrades.

FSU grad Chandler McBride said, "As I come back into the stadium for the first time in two years, looking around, it's absolutely amazing to see all the facility advancements that have been made by the administration. It's awesome that Bama is in town for the first time ever, huge game today, looking forward to it in a brand new Doak! Go Noles!

Fans also really loved those new seats.

Life-long Noles fan Sam Hartmann said, "The energy for this game is an awesome atmosphere. Can't wait for the game. It's gonna be awesome! Love the new seats! They look great!"

With the Noles were up 10 at half, the stadium was rocking, despite the fewer seats.

I spoke with Bill Ragans, former FSU Football Player and Chiles Head Football coach, about the atmosphere at the new stadium.

"It's exciting, obviously, any time you can get a big kickoff game like this against Alabama. And you're getting a new stadium, new vibes. We're looking for big results, very exciting," Ragans said.

On the field, Florida State dominated the run game, scoring four rushing touchdowns and piling up 230 yards on the ground, while holding Alabama to just 87 rushing yards.

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos added balance, going 9 of 14 for 152 yards through the air. The Seminoles also delivered in key moments, converting both of their fourth-down attempts.

This game lived up to the hype in Tallahassee in a newly renovated stadium.

College football just got its first shockwave of the season at the home of the Garnet and Gold.

