Florida State to host 2024 NCAA South Regional Cross Country Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WTXL) — The NCAA announced Wednesday the next sites for its cross country regional championships.

Florida State University will host the 2024 NCAA South Regional Cross Country Championship meets at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

Another big time meet is coming to Tallahassee👊



Florida State and Apalachee Regional Park will be the host of the 2024 NCAA South Region Championships 🍢#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ET49IvLPvc — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 20, 2022

Apalachee Regional Park hosted the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships in November.

Apalachee Regional Park is also scheduled to host the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships after a winning bid by the Leon County Government and Visit Tallahassee were confirmed by World Athletics July 14.