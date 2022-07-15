Tallahassee to host 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships

The city of Tallahassee is set to host an athletic world championship.

The World Athletics Council announced Thursday that the city of Tallahassee will host the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

See you soon, Florida! 👋🇺🇸



The World Athletics Council confirms the #WorldCrossCountry Championships 2026 will take place in Tallahassee, Florida.



📰 https://t.co/0IGiYUCy7v pic.twitter.com/S9EbSSPf9S — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 14, 2022

Florida Republican Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02) sent a letter of support for Tallahassee to host the 2026 cross country world championships.

In a letter dated Sept. 2021 to the president of World Athletics Sebastian Coe, Dunn noted, “Tallahassee’s event pedigree and passion for the sport of distance running, paired with the resources of the great state of Florida, makes for a perfect combination.”

Dunn represents parts of Tallahassee and Leon County among other counties in the panhandle and Big Bend in the United States House of Representatives.

According to the World Athletics news release, the cross country championships will be held in the United States in 2026 for the first time since 1992 when Boston hosted the event.

The 2026 event will be the third time the United States has hosted the event. The first was in New York in 1984.