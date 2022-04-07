Florida State softball tops rival Florida in 10 innings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The third-ranked Florida State softball team (35-2) defeated the No. 6 Florida Gators (30-6) 4-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles stayed unbeaten against ranked teams with their seventh-ranked win of the season.

It was the Noles’ fifth win over the Gators in the last nine meetings.

The Gators punched first in the third inning taking a 1-0 lead.

Kendra Falby reached base after a throwing error on the Seminole defense. Two batters later she scored from second after Hannah Adams singled up the middle.

Florida State tied it up in the top of the fourth inning, scoring one run on two hits.

Mack Leonard led off with a single to center field. D’Aun Riggs came in to pinch run and immediately stole second base. Devyn Flaherty then drove home Riggs with a one-out single up the middle.

UF took back the lead in the bottom of the fifth scoring just one run on four hits.

A leadoff single and a stolen base put a runner on second base for Leonard who had just entered the game to pitch.

Charla Echols then singled up the middle to score Skylar Wallace giving the Gators a 2-1 lead after five innings.

The Noles retaliated once again in the top of the sixth scoring one run to tie up the game.

Leonard once again led off the inning with a single.

She then advanced to second on a wild pitch.

A Flaherty single put runners on the corners before Kalei Harding singled to the shortstop, scoring Leonard and tying the game at two.

Neither team would score for the next three innings as the contest would head to the 10th inning.

Florida State sprung the game wide open in the top of the 10th.

Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a solo home run to center field, her second of the season.

With one out Michaela Edenfield singled through the left side.

Krystina Hartley came in to pinch run and advanced to third base after a Flaherty double. Harding would then hit a ball deep to centerfield for a sacrifice fly as Hartley would score.

The 10th inning was the first time that Florida State scored multiple runs in an inning in Gainesville since 2013.

Danielle Watson started in the circle for the Noles and pitched the first 4.1 innings, recording four strikeouts while allowing just one earned run.

Leonard pitched the middle 3.2 innings and did now allow a run as she struck out three Gator batters.

Kathryn Sandercock earned her 19th win of the season as she pitched the final two innings, allowing only one hit.