Florida State Ranked 13th In This Week’s CFP Poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State moved up three spots for the second straight week and is ranked 13th in the fifth College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN.

The Seminoles, who are 14th in the Associated Press and Coaches polls this week, improved to 9-3 overall with a 45-38 win over Florida last Friday. The victory was Florida State’s fifth consecutive win, the program’s longest streak since 2016, and the fifth straight game scoring at least 38 points, FSU’s longest stretch since the first 11 games of the 2013 season. The Seminoles swept Miami and Florida in the same season, scoring 45 against both for the first time in program history, and claimed their 11th state championship since 1993.

Florida State is one of three teams, along with No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama, ranked in the top-15 nationally in both yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 10th nationally with an average of 6.86 yards gained per play and 11th with an average of 4.73 yards allowed per play. FSU is also one of five teams ranked in the top-20 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense and scoring offense. Florida State ranks 14th in the country holding opponents to an average of 307.3 yards per game, 17th allowing 19.7 points per game, 14th with an average of 475.7 yards per game and 18th scoring an average of 36.2 points per game.

Florida State is first in the ACC and fourth nationally in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 158.9 yards per game through the air, and also are first in the conference and seventh in the country holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt. The Seminoles have rushed for at least 200 yards in a school-record-tying seven straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest since 1987, and lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, ranking ninth in the country with an average of 5.50 yards per rush and 12th in the country gaining an average of 217.8 rushing yards per game. FSU is one of three teams in the country and the only team in the ACC averaging at least 250 passing yards and at least 210 rushing yards per game.

The Seminoles have showcased an explosive and efficient offense this season as Florida State leads the nation with 88 plays of at least 20 yards and is second nationally with seven touchdown drives of at least 90 yards and with 15 touchdown drives of 80-plus yards. The Seminoles also lead the ACC and rank fourth nationally in third-down percentage, converting 51.9 percent of their opportunities, and have scored on 26 of 28 red zone possessions during their current five-game winning streak while ranking second in the conference with a 70.5 touchdown percentage this season in the red zone.

Florida State will find out the location and matchup of their 49th bowl appearance Sunday.