Florida State rallies to eliminate Arizona at Women's CWS

Alonzo Adams/AP
Florida State's Cassidy Davis (70) drives in the winning run in the seventh inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Arizona, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jun 05, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State rallied to beat Arizona 4-3 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

The Seminoles advanced to play No. 5 seed Oklahoma State in an elimination game Saturday night.

With the score tied at three heading into the bottom of the seventh, Florida State’s Kaley Mudge led off with a single. She advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and third on a throwing error by Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco. Mudge scored the game winner on a sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis.

