Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy to focus on rehab rest of spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is a week and a half into spring practice and something to look forward to? Their first scrimmage of the spring.

Head coach Mike Norvell said Saturday will be a situational scrimmage, and the plan is to put this team in a lot of different looks and let guys play for the role they want.

Someone that won't participate Saturday? Quarterback Chubba Purdy, who Norvell said Thursday that Purdy will focus on his rehab the rest of the spring.

"We want to make sure in all aspects that he'll be 100% once we get going in the summer conditioning program with what we're doing there," said Norvell. "His focus for the rest of this spring is going to be on his rehabilitation program and we'll continue to work away on that with him."

Florida State's spring game is April 10 in Doak Campbell Stadium.