Florida State Men's Hoops sets ACC basketball schedule for 2021-22 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Home games against Duke (Jan. 17), Syracuse (Dec. 4), Notre Dame (March 2) and Louisville (Jan. 8) along with road games at Duke (Feb. 19), North Carolina (Feb. 12), Virginia (Feb. 26) and Georgia Tech (Jan. 26) highlight Florida State’s Atlantic Coast Conference basketball schedule as the full set of conference games was released by the ACC Office.

Each of the 15 ACC teams will play a 20-game conference schedule for the third time in the history of the league. Florida State finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-4 mark and completed the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with an 11-4 mark in the two seasons the ACC has played a 20-game conference schedule. The Seminoles are 27-8 in ACC play in the two years since the ACC began playing 20 conference games each season. With a .771 winning percentage in ACC play (27-8), the Seminoles rank above Virginia, who have a .757 winning percentage (28-9), for the highest winning percentage in conference play in the last two seasons.

Florida State’s 16 regular season ACC wins in 2020 earned the Seminoles the second ACC Championship in school history. Their 16 conference wins set the school record for ACC wins in a single season.

Florida State will play host to Syracuse, Louisville, Miami (Jan. 11), Duke, Virginia Tech (Jan. 29), Wake Forest (Feb. 5), Pitt (Feb. 9), Clemson (Feb. 15), Notre Dame and NC State (March 5) in its 10 ACC home games at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles are 44-3 in ACC home games (.936 winning percentage) since a 77-56 win over Notre Dame on Feb. 27, 2016. The Seminoles have finished their home conference schedule with an undefeated record during the 2016-17 (9-0), 2019-20 (10-0) and 2020-21 (8-0) seasons. The Seminoles have won 25 consecutive ACC home games and are one home ACC win away from tying the all-time ACC record of 26 consecutive ACC home wins entering the 2021-22 season. Duke holds the all-time conference record with 26 consecutive wins in Cameron Indoor Stadium (Jan. 18, 1997 through Feb. 5, 2000). Florida State plays host to Syracuse in its first ACC home game of the 2021-22 season.

Overall, the Seminoles are 77-4 overall at home (.951 winning percentage) since their win over Notre Dame in February of 2016.

Florida State travels to play at Boston College (Dec. 29), NC State (Jan. 1), Wake Forest (Jan. 4), Syracuse (Jan. 15), Miami (Jan. 22), Georgia Tech, Clemson (Feb. 2), North Carolina, Duke and Virginia. The Seminoles have won nine of their 17 ACC road games in the last two seasons. Florida State was 6-4 on the road in conference play during the 2020-21 season.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will make his 24th and final appearance as the Blue Devils’ head coach on Jan. 17 at the Tucker Center. Krzyzewski announced his retirement June 3, 2021 and said the 2021-22 season would be the final year of his illustrious career.

In playing Syracuse and traveling to play at Boston College, the Seminoles are set to play multiple ACC games in the month of December for the second consecutive season. The Seminoles played three games prior to Jan. 1 in the 2019-20 season.

Florida State plays at NC State on New Year’s Day. It marks the fourth time in school history, and the first time since Jan. 1, 2019, the Seminoles will play a New Year’s Day game. The Seminoles most recently defeated Winthrop on Jan. 1, 2019.

Florida State’s 2021-22 ACC schedule includes two games each against Clemson, Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest; home games only against Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia Tech; and road games only at Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia.

