Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State Men’s Basketball falls to Wake Forest 76-54

items.[0].image.alt
FSU Athletics
Florida State Men’s Basketball Falls To Wake Forest 76-54
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 22:37:53-05

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.

Florida State started off the game with a six-point lead but could not recover following a dominant 17-0 run in the first half by the Demon Deacons.

Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State (7-5, 1-2), which shot 24% (15 of 62) from the floor.

This article contains information sourced from the Associated Press and seminoles.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming