Florida State Men’s Basketball falls to Wake Forest 76-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.

Florida State started off the game with a six-point lead but could not recover following a dominant 17-0 run in the first half by the Demon Deacons.

Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State (7-5, 1-2), which shot 24% (15 of 62) from the floor.

