Florida State kicks off spring practice Tuesday, Milton "fully cleared"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's the eve of spring practice for the Florida State football team. Preparation for the 2021 season kicks off in less than 24 hours, and after a spring last year that consisted of just three practices, this team is more than ready to get back to work.

Spring is a critical part of establishing a teams identity. With a new coach last season, that was precious time this team never got to experience. Head coach Mike Norvell has said repeatedly how impressed he was with this team this off season, with the addition of several transfers, he's anticipating a competitive spring. McKenzie Milton has a lot of eyes on him at quarterback, and coach notes Milton is fully cleared and ready to get in on that competition.

"I'm excited of what he'll be able to do and get him back acclimated to the true speed of the game," said Norvell of the UCF transfer. "That was one of the things that really excited me as we were going through the process of recruiting him once he went in the transfer portal. I got to see some of that scout team video and he didn't approach it as a practice. You could see the joy, you could see the speed of what he was playing with. It was different."

We'll have more from day one of spring for the Noles coming up Tuesday.