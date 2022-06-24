Florida State hires Tallahassee native Link Jarrett as new head baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The search is over. Two weeks to the day that Florida State announced they were parting ways with Mike Martin, Jr., the University has announced their new head baseball coach.

The program's new head coach is Link Jarrett, a Tallahassee native, who attended Florida High before continuing his baseball career at Florida State. He was the starting shortstop on three College World Series teams at Florida State, earning All-America honors as a junior and senior.

FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said:

“I think that Link is the finest coach in the game today, and that opinion is held by many in college baseball. We could not be more pleased that he will be leading our program. He has been a proven winner at each of his coaching stops. His teams have not only posted historically successful seasons, but they have also mirrored Link’s tradition of running a first-class program. He is well-known for his record of developing players everywhere he has coached. He’s a Seminole through and through and there is no question that he will dedicate himself to the success of our student-athletes and his team. I know he is excited to be returning home and we are just as excited to welcome him and his family.”



Jarrett began his coaching career at Flagler College in St. Augustine. He returned to Florida State in 2003, where he helped the Seminoles to a Super Regional berth. His first head coaching job came in 2012, when he was announced as head coach of UNC Greensboro. In seven seasons with the Spartans, Jarrett was 215-166, leading them to the Southern Conference tournament championship in 2017, and the regular season title in 2018.

In 2020, Jarrett was hired at Notre Dame. He was 86-32 with the Irish, leading them to the College World Series in 2022, a year where he also won the NCBWA Mike Martin Coach of the Year award.

Jarrett takes over a Florida State program that finished this season 34-25.

Jarrett said:

"I’m humbled to become the next Head Coach at Florida State. Having the opportunity to come home and lead this storied program is something I take great pride in. FSU is a special place to our family and I’m excited to be the next leader of Seminole Baseball. Our goals will be simple – to achieve on the field, in the classroom and embrace the FSU family and community. I know the expectations from our fans and we expect to compete for ACC and National Championships."





His formal introduction will take place during a press conference on June 27 at 10:30 a.m. This press conference will be streamed on seminoles.com.