Mike Martin Jr. out as baseball coach at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mike Martin, Jr. will not return as the head baseball coach at Florida State University.

The university’s athletic department announced Friday afternoon that Martin, Jr. will not return for his fourth season leading the baseball program.

“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” FSU athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement released by the university. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”

“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete. His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

FSU posted a 34-25 overall record during the 2022 season which saw the Seminoles earn a berth in the NCAA national baseball tournament in the Auburn, Alabama Regional.

FSU began the 2020 season with a 12-5 record before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the rest of the college baseball season nationwide in March 2020.

The 2021 campaign was the first full season Martin, Jr. led the Seminoles.

FSU posted a 31-24 overall record and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament in the Oxford, Mississippi Regional.

Martin, Jr. took over the program for his legendary father Mike Martin on June 21, 2019.

Under his father, Martin Jr. was an assistant coach with the Seminoles for 22 years.

Martin, Jr. is an alum of Florida State University and had been associated with the baseball program for 25 seasons.