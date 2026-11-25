TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is adding an experienced college athletics administrator to its leadership team as the department navigates a changing landscape in collegiate sports.

FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Wednesday that Taylor Hall has been named executive deputy director of athletics. Hall joins Florida State from the University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss.

In the newly announced role, Hall will work closely with Purinton and FSU's senior athletics leadership team, providing oversight of daily operations and helping guide the department's long-term strategy.

His responsibilities will include organizational administration, personnel and leadership development, coordination of sport administration, financial and resource management, governance and compliance, and institutional relations.

Help us welcome Taylor Hall as our new Executive Deputy Director of Athletics! Taylor brings extensive experience in athletics administration, organizational leadership, NCAA compliance, student-athlete services and the evolving business of intercollegiate athletics: https://t.co/hiuWMl0muX #NoleFamily — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 25, 2026

"Taylor brings an outstanding combination of experience, perspective and an understanding of the many challenges and opportunities facing college athletics," Purinton said in a statement.

Hall will also work with senior financial leaders on budgets, resource allocation and long-term financial planning. FSU said he will collaborate with revenue-generating and external relations units on opportunities for financial growth, fundraising and corporate partnerships.

"It is a great honor to join the athletics leadership team at Florida State University," Hall said. "I have tremendous respect for Jeff Purinton and the vision he has for Florida State Athletics."

Hall comes to Tallahassee with experience in college athletics administration, NCAA compliance, student-athlete services and name, image and likeness initiatives.

Before his time at Ole Miss, Hall served as senior associate athletics director for compliance and student services at Arkansas State University. There, he oversaw compliance and academic support operations, student-athlete development programs and several NIL initiatives. He also served as sport administrator for men's basketball and women's golf.

Hall previously spent five years at the University of Alabama, where he provided compliance oversight for the school's 20 Olympic sports and assisted with football recruiting and eligibility.

At Alabama, Hall was also involved with The Advantage, the university's program aimed at helping student-athletes build their personal brands and navigate NIL opportunities. His work included involvement with licensing and NFT committees and the administration of an elite athlete program involving agents and athlete insurance.

Earlier in his career, Hall served as assistant athletics director for compliance at Montana State University and worked as a compliance coordinator at The Citadel.

Hall also has teaching experience. He serves as an adjunct professor teaching Legal Issues in Sports at the Ole Miss School of Business and previously taught a similar course in Alabama's graduate sport administration program.

A Washington, D.C., native, Hall earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Georgia in 2014 and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law in 2017.

FSU said Hall will also represent the athletics department in dealings with university leadership, conference officials and NCAA representatives as the school navigates changes in the regulatory and financial structure of college sports.

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