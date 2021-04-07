Florida State football with work to do in final week of spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After what's been a pretty intense spring, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell gave his team a six days off . They had meetings Monday and their first day back to practice was Tuesday.

Norvell saying he challenged the guys in their return, and admittingly there was some good and some bad.

Florida State makes their spring debut Saturday in their annual Garnet and Gold game, as they get ready for this weekend, they have to rebound off Tuesday, and that was Norvell's challenge to the Noles after practice.

"We're pushing for a new standard, that standard of excellence in how we operate. It wasn't consistent enough for myself and what I'm hopeful to see out of this team, especially coming off of a break where you have a chance to continue that identity."

Saturday's spring game is set for 5:00 Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.