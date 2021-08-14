Florida State football team wraps up Jacksonville trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two days in Jacksonville are the books for this Florida State football team. It was a chance to get away, and hopefully, come together as a team. Friday was a new level of intensity for this team too as it was their first day in full pads.

Overall, head coach Mike Norvell happy with the trip. He said of course, there is still growing to do, but we're one week into camp, that's expected. If the purpose of this trip was to get closer? the team feels like they did just that.

"I feel like bonding plays a lot in winning," said defensive back Jarvis Brownlee. "If we just keep bonding and keep getting closer and keep bringing it together, I feel like we'll do something special this year.

"I feel like we needed this, and last night we had a campfire and team bonding," added defensive back Brendan Gant. "We were able to be with our guys and have a moment.

The Seminoles return to Tallahassee Saturday, where they will scrimmage after coach Bowden's funeral.