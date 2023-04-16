Florida State football team unveils updated game uniforms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The upcoming 2023 college football season marks 30 years since the Florida State University football program experienced its first national championship season and 10 years since its last national championship season in 2013.

On Saturday during FSU’s spring showcase game at Doak Campbell Stadium, the program unveiled an update to its uniform combinations, which pay homage to its great teams of the past, including national championship winning teams in 1993, 1999 and 2013.

According to FSU athletics, the uniforms feature an updated design on the jerseys and pants, both of which feature elements previously worn by great FSU teams.

On the jerseys, the numbers move from the top of the shoulders down to the sleeve, while the tribal pattern moves from the shoulder cap to the sleeve cuffs and remains on the redesigned collar.

The pants will feature FSU’s primary Seminole head logo on both hips.

Garnet and white jerseys with gold, white and garnet pants along with a gold or white helmet will be options for uniform combinations beginning this fall.

FSU wore white helmets last season against Louisville.

The font of jersey numbers and nameplate are similar to the font used on last season’s jersey.

Nike is the clothing apparel partner of FSU athletics.

Florida State last completely updated its uniforms prior to the 2014 college football season.

Slight changes were made from the initial update until settling on the uniform combinations that have been used through the end of the 2022 season.

The news release from FSU athletics Saturday does not mention the black uniform, which was also updated with the other uniform combinations in 2014.

A garnet helmet was also unveiled in 2014.

The black jersey and black pants are believed to date to the 2000s.

According to an FSU athletics news release from 2006, the black uniform was a tribute to the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

FSU also wore a black helmet in a 2009 game against Maryland.