Photo Gallery | Florida State University football uniforms last 30 years

Florida State University quarterback Charlie Ward (17) scrambles away from a diving Trev Alberts (34) of Nebraska during first quarter action at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 1, 1994. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Associated Press

Florida State's Peter Warrick (9) sidesteps Clemson defensemen Chris Jones (57),left, and Terry Bryant (93), right, for first down yardage during the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Foley) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws a pass against Auburn University in the 2014 BCS Championship NCAA College Football game on Monday, Jan. 6, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke (16) throws a pass under pressure by Wake Forest's Jarrett Heard (45) during the first quarter at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2000. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2014, file photo, Florida State's P.J. Williams (26) intercepts a pass in front of Auburn's Sammie Coates (18) during the second half of the BCS National Championship NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. The Florida State defensive backfield has dubbed itself the The No Fly Zone after finishing 2013 as the No. 1 pass defense in the country and setting a school record with 26 interceptions. The top-ranked Seminoles will have the opportunity to live up to the moniker when they face Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) Associated Press

Florida State University kicker Scott Bentley (3) celebrates in the arms of Danny Kanell (13) after he kicked the game-winning field goal against Nebraska in the final moments of the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 1, 1994. FSU defeated Nebraska 18-16. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2014, file photo, Florida State place kicker Roberto Aguayo (19) kicks a field goal against Syracuse off the hold from Cason Beatty (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y. Growing up in Mascotte, Florida, Roberto Aguayo and his brother would go outside and imagine it was the last second of the Florida State-Miami game with a field goal needed to win it. In a rivalry that is defined by kicks more than any other, Aguayo is hoping to not join the list of FSU kickers who have missed important kicks. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Mike Groll/AP

in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Florida State defeated Chattanooga 52-13. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Mark Wallheiser/AP

Florida State wide receiver Bert Reed celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla. Greg Reid and Bert Reed nearly ended up in Gainesville. They'll be there Saturday, and if Florida State has any chance of snapping its five-game losing streak to rival Florida, the two speedsters might need to have big games. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Phil Coale/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State receiver Greg Carr, left, makes a second-quarter touchdown catch as Boston College's DeJuan Tribble, attempts to defend during a college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2006, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale) PHIL COALE/AP

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey (8) prior to an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Florida State's Peter Warrick makes a catch and is tackled by Georgia Tech's Travares Tillman during the first half Saturday, Sept. 11, 1999, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) goes up for a gain against LSU during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Matthew Hinton/AP

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) hands the ball off to running back Trey Benson (3) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) is grabbed by Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley/AP

