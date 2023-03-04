Florida State football set to open spring practice Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice starts Monday for the Florida State football team, and excitement is high after the Seminoles first ten win season since 2016. One thing to note, this team hasn't stopped working, as they wrapped up their Tour of Duty conditioning program this week ahead of the start of spring football.

The Seminoles closed out last season with ten wins and a bowl victory, and there are big expectations heading into this season. As far as being in the national spotlight? It's a place Norvell said they should always be.

"That's something we want to happen and it's something important to this program we represent," he said Friday. "When it comes to expectations, there's not outside expectations that's bigger than our expectation. If that's what we rely on, we're putting the things we aspire for based on other people. It's about us. It's about our growth, our improvement, all the things we know we can accomplish."

The Seminoles annual spring game is set for April 15th.