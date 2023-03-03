Florida State football closes successful Tour of Duty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fresh off the programs first 10-win season since 2016, the Florida State football team is hard at work this offseason, growing and getting better, and with spring ball right around the corner, the Seminoles would put the finishing touches on their Tour of Duty.

A staple since head coach Mike Norvell took over, the Tour of Duty tests the guys in a big way, as these offseason workouts are no joke.

According to Coach Norvell, this is an important time, and you want to win, even now. Norvell, likes what he is seeing, and he says these mornings are vital for his football team.

"Everybody has the right intentions, you know we have got a football team, they do work, and they push, but you know it is how you show up every day," said Norvell. "It is how you show up when things don't go the way you want them too, or when it is a difficult moment, you know that response, and so it's just about today, so that means being the best that we can be, pushing ourselves to the elite level and then you know, getting an opportunity to wake up tomorrow and it's time to go and get better."

And up next for Florida State, spring football practice which kicks off on Monday.