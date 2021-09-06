Florida State football playing with something to prove

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "True confidence comes from what's been invested and how they approach everyday," says Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell.

For the Florida State football team it's an approach that's been perfected over the last year and nine months.

"We have high hopes and high expectations for this season and come back and bounce back and show the improvements that we made all offseason," says Stephen Dix Jr.

"Throughout my four years at Florida State, this is the most cohesive and tight the locker room has been," adds FSU tight end Cam McDonald.

A full spring and a summer to grow.

"We're a young football team, we're a team that has to continue to come together with the newcomers that have joined the program and build that confidence through the relationships," adds Norvell. "I think these guys have invested a lot when it comes to that off the field and away from this facility. I'm excited to see that play out."

And one they've continued to build upon through fall camp.

"There hasn't been a lack of competition. We just have to make sure the execution part is more consistent in what we're doing," Norvell adds. I like the strides I'm seeing."

Strides they're ready to debut under the lights at Doak Campbell Sunday night.

"I haven't been part of a game like that, no one has, in a year and a half," said Dillon Gibbons.

"I feel like it'll just be an a=ha moment, when we see 80-90 thousand people in the stands," Jarvis Brownlee Jr. "Even for me."

"All the things you want as a fan and a player and a coach, we have them," added Norvell. "They're showing up Sunday night.">