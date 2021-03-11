Florida State focused on present as they prepare for ACC Tournament run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One year ago, the Florida State men's basketball team was ranked fourth in the country and was poised for a deep tournament run.

We know what happened next. Just prior to kicking off their ACC Tournament game, COVID canceled everything. Thursday, the Noles kick off their 2021 bid at an ACC Tournament title. Head coach Leonard Hamilton is not a guy to hold onto things. He said he hasn't thought too much about last year, instead, they're focused on winning it all in 2021.

"I'm looking for all the signals to see if we can just keep growing and maturing with what we're facing and try to utilize this moment to grow and go into a tournament," he said Tuesday. "Let's see what we can do now and not look in the rear view moment. Let's stay in the moment."

Florida State plays Duke Thursday at 6:30 in the quarterfinals.