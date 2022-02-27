Florida State beach volleyball starts season 2-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The number three ranked Florida State Seminoles started off their annual FSU Beach Bash with a 2-0 record defeating UAB and No. 8 Cal Poly. The Seminoles went unbeaten in every set played today. The Seminoles move to 11-0 all-time against UAB and 6-0 against Cal Poly.

FSU 5, UAB 0

The Seminoles came out ready for their first dual of the season, winning every set against UAB. The Seminoles spared no time winning the first set on all courts.

Courts one through three dominated, refusing to allow UAB to take the lead in either set. Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer won set one 21-16 and set two 21-18 on court one. Keara Rutz and Morgan Chacon won 21-16 and 21-17 on court two. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick also defeated UAB 21-12 and 21-14.

On court four, Anna Long and Jordan Polo won the first set easily 21-14. In the second set, the duo came back from a set-long deficit, winning 23-21.

On court five, Kate Privett and Raelyn White blasted off defensively, allowing only single digits in both sets winning 21-9 and 21-9.

FSU 5, Cal Poly 0

After a brief break, the Seminoles returned the court to dominate No. 8 Cal Poly. On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the win quickly, holding Cal Poly to only 12 points in the first set. The second set provided some back-and-forth lead exchanges before the duo closed it out 21-18.

On court two, Morgan Chacon and Keara Rutz started off slow in the beginning of both sets before propelling themselves in the end to beat Cal Poly 21-15 and 21-13.

Court three provided entertainment for the fans with two very close sets. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick battled two long sets, achieving the win both times. In set one the pair exchanged points with Cal Poly before beating the Mustangs 22-20. The second set mirrored the first as the teams were tied 19-19 before FSU scored the final two points to win 21-19.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo were efficient on court four, beating Cal Poly 21-11 in the first set and 21-16 in the second set. Long and Polo did not give up the lead during the entire match.

Kate Privett and Raelyn White had a speedy first set, winning 21-18 after being tied 12-12 earlier in the set. Privett and White took control in the second set winning 21-15.

Scoring Summary – FSU 5, UAB 0

C1. Brook Bauer/Maddie Anderson (FS) def. Rachel Tam/Adriana Pereira (UAB) 21-16, 21-18

C2. Keara Rutz/Morgan Chacon (FS) def. Mikayla Law-Heese/Dylynn Otte (UAB) 21-16, 21-17

C3. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Arden Copping/Emma Andraka (UAB) 21-12, 21-14

C4 4. Anna Long/Jordan Polo (FS) def. Ella Alexander/Jessica Ennis (UAB) 21-14, 23-21

C5. Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FS) def. Jenna Gathright/Naomi Ortiz (UAB) 21-9, 21-9

Ext. Caitlin Moon/Alex Hilton (FS) def. Jessica Twilley/Ali O'Donnell (UAB) 21-18, 21-12

Order of finish: Doubles (5,3,4,1,2)

Scoring Summary – FSU 5, Cal Poly 0

C1. Brook Bauer/Maddie Anderson (FS) def. Ella Connor/Tia Miric (CP) 21-12, 21-18

C2. Morgan Chacon/Keara Rutz (FS) def. Addison Hermstad/Josie Ulrich (CP) 21-15, 21-13

C3. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Piper Ferch/Jayelin Lombard (CP) 22-20, 21-19 C4. 4. Anna Long/Jordan Polo (FS) def. Kalee Graff/Eleonore Johansen (CP) 21-11, 21-16

C5. Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FS) def. Piper Naess/Delaney Peranich (CP) 21-18, 21-15

Order of finish: Doubles (4,1,5,2,3)