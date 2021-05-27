First three game times, networks announced for 2021 FSU football season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football announced Thursday the game times and networks for the first three games of their 2021 season.

All three games are national broadcasts and two of them are in primetime.

Florida State opens the 2021 campaign by hosting Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5. The season opener, which was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC 27, will be the 11th all-time matchup in a series FSU leads 6-4.

The Seminoles stay home for week two, hosting Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

FSU travels to Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 18, to open ACC play. That game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on either ABC 27 or ESPN. Florida State leads the all-time series 30-7-1, including a 9-4 mark in Winston-Salem.

Season tickets are available by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the FSU Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or by contacting Seminole Boosters' customer service representatives.