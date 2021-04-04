De Sedas's walk-off home run lifts Florida State over North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Shortstop Nander De Sedas hit a walk-off two-run home run to give Florida State (14-9, 9-8 ACC) a 4-2 win over North Carolina (14-11, 9-8) Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. It was FSU’s first walk-off home run since Reese Albert hit one against NC State late in the 2018 season.

De Sedas’s third home run of the season came on an 0-1 pitch from Nik Pry (1-2) and was dropped into FSU’s bullpen in left field. De Sedas’s first career walk-off was a double against UNF as a freshman in 2019.

Davis Hare (1-0) earned the win for the Noles as the last of five relief pitchers. FSU’s bullpen allowed just two hits and no runs in 5.1 innings.

Florida State jumped on North Carolina with Robby Martin’s two-run home run in the first inning off Max Alba. Martin’s 345-foot home run was his sixth of the season and followed Logan Lacey getting hit by a pitch in the helmet.

Vince Smith doubled to start the third inning, followed by a Tyler Martin single. With one out, UNC went to the bullpen for Gage Gillian, who struck out Robby Martin and Mat Nelson to end the threat.

In the fourth, Danny Serretti led off with a double before Caleb Roberts’ two-run home run off Bryce Hubbart tied the game. Hubbart struck out four in 3.2 innings, while Alba struck out three in 2.1 innings.

North Carolina threatened to take the lead in the sixth, loading the bases on a single, walk and hit by pitch before Wyatt Crowell struck out Angel Zarate to end the frame and keep the score 2-2.

Gillian, Shawn Rapp, Michael Oh and Connor Ollio kept FSU at bay for 5.2 innings, surrendering just two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out nine before Pry came out to start the ninth inning.

Tyler Ahearn, Crowell, Chase Haney, Jonah Scolaro and Hare combined to keep UNC scoreless for 5.1 innings after Roberts’ home run.

In the ninth, North Carolina leadoff hitter Justice Thompson singled to start the inning and Roberts drew a two-out intentional walk before Hare came in and struck out Tomas Frick to keep the score tied.

For the Noles, Crowell lined a one-out single to left field for his second hit in as many at-bats. De Sedas’s walk-off home run evened the series and sets up Sunday’s rubber match, set for 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

