Brooke Wyckoff named Florida State's women's basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Tuesday that women’s basketball Associate Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has been named the Seminoles’ head coach replacing the recently retired Sue Semrau.

Wyckoff, who is one of the finest players in Seminole history and a 2001 All-American, has been a member of the coaching staff for the past 11 seasons and served as the Noles’ interim head coach during the 2020-21 season.

“Brooke Wyckoff is an excellent choice to lead the women’s basketball program,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “She’s a highly sought-after coach, and we’re fortunate to keep her in the FSU family. Not only has she proven to be a capable leader with a track record of success, she is an amazing role model for our student-athletes.”

In her year as interim coach, the West Chester, Ohio, native led the Seminoles to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and a fourth-place finish in the ACC despite being picked eighth in the conference preseason poll. Since the league expanded to 15 teams in 2014-15, Wyckoff’s 2020-21 Seminoles were the first team to be picked as low as eighth and earn a Top 4 seed in the ACC Tournament

“Brooke has the qualities that make a successful head coach and I am very excited about the future of our program,” said Alford. “She has been a very important member of our staff over this historic period which established our basketball program as a perennial NCAA Tournament team and ACC title contender.

“She brings great energy and enthusiasm to the position. She is excellent at building relationships with her players. It is a great day for our women’s basketball program.”

Wyckoff is credited with skillfully navigating the Covid-impacted 2020-21 season that included 15 schedule changes, the loss of 65 percent of the team’s scoring from the season prior as well as being the only team in the nation to play a schedule consisting of all Power 5 opponents. She earned ESPNW National Coach of the Week honors after leading the Noles to a win over No. 3 Louisville in the regular season.

“It is hard to put into words what a humbling honor it is to be the next head coach at Florida State,” said Wyckoff. “When I stepped onto campus as a student-athlete 25 years ago, Coach Sue (Semrau) took me under her wing and showed me what it means to build something impactful and lasting here at Florida State.