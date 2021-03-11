Menu

ACC: Duke vs. FSU men’s basketball tournament game canceled

FSU advances to semifinals
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 11, 2021
2021-03-11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancelation, Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

