Florida fires Dan Mullen, names Greg Knox interim head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a loss to Missouri last night Dan Mullen has been fired as head coach of the Florida Gators football program. University of Florida Athletic Director Steve Stricklen confirming that news earlier Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

Mullen and the Gators have lost four straight games to Power 5 opponents and are 5-9 against Power 5 teams dating back to last season.

The fourth year head coach will be replaced by running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox. Who will fill in on an interim role.

“There’s some conversations Dan and I have had in that time about how we get back to where we want to be, competing at a high level, and sustaining success. I have some thoughts. I'll probably keep some of those to myself as we move forward here," Stricklin said Sunday. "Obviously we want someone going forward who can come in here and share our high expectations for sustained success. And can do so at a place with great resources like the University of Florida.

Stricklin says he gave Mullen the option to coach in Saturday's Florida, Florida State game but he declined for not wanting to be a distraction to the team. Florida takes on Florida State, Saturday in Gainesville. The winner of that game becomes bowl eligible.