Veronica Wiggins to be inducted into MEAC's 2022 Hall of Fame class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball's Veronica Wiggins is one of five members to be inducted into the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.

"We are elated that the MEAC has recognized the contributions of this icon.", said vice president and director of athletics Kortne Gosha. "We salute and celebrate Coach for her legacy and lives she impacted for many years."

Florida A&M softball was dominant in the MEAC, and that dominance can be credited to the leadership of Veronica Wiggins. Wiggins stellar coaching career is highlighted with 13 MEAC Championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, five MEAC Coach of the Year awards, and 726 total wins.

Wiggins was the first HBCU coach to reach the 700 win milestone and had a sterling 281-90 record in MEAC play. Wiggins was inducted into the Florida A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

13 MEAC championships (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

11 NCAA Tournament appearances (1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

MEAC Coach of the Year (1993, 1997, 1998, 2006, 2017)