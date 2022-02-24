The Rattler baseball team goes 0-2 in Mercer series

MACON, Ga. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M baseball fall to Mercer University 15-2 in game two of their two-game series. The Rattlers drop to 2-3 on the season.

The Rattlers only points came at the top of the eighth inning, on an error that allowed Will Brown to reach first base and advanced LJ Bryant and Joseph Pierini across home plate.

The Rattlers are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on Grambling State in the Coolray Classic.

