FAMU Athletics
Rattlers women's basketball falls short at Alabama State
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 31, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team suffered its fifth-straight loss in a 73-57 setback to Alabama State Monday (Jan. 31). The evening captured a game-high 23 points from Anisja Harris and a season-high 16 from Tia Bradshaw, and while ASU led the entire way, the Rattlers should take pride in quite a few areas.

The visiting Orange and Green limited the Lady Hornets to 10 points in the second quarter before crowning the night with a quarter-high 23 points in the fourth.

Next up, the Rattlers return to the Al Lawson Center to play host to Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M. The Saturday contest against TSU Tigers will air on NBA TV.

