Rattlers men's basketball win first game in new year

Florida A&amp;M men's basketball hosted Grambling State and picked up their first win in 2022 and their first win in the SWAC.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Jan 10, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M men's basketball hosted Grambling State and picked up their first win in 2022 and their first win in the SWAC.

The Rattlers jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the game and took a 12 point lead into the half. The Tigers came out in the second half clawing back into the game with a 30-18 run to tie the game at 60. The Rattlers went on one final 15-6 run to finish off the Tigers.

Team Leaders

  • Points - 24, MJ Randolph
  • Rebounds - 9, DJ Jones
  • Assists - 4, 2 Tied
  • Steals - 1, 3 Tied
  • Blocks - 1, 3 Tied

The Rattlers hit the road with trips to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State this weekend.

