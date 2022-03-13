Rattlers go winless in series against Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball wrapped up their three-game series against Stetson University this afternoon at Melching Field. The Rattlers fall to the Hatters 8-3 to go winless in the series.

At the top of the second, Ty Hanchey got things going for the Rattlers, hitting a single up the middle of the field. Hanchey crossed home plate two batters later on unearned fielder's choice to make it a 2-1 ball game. At the top of the seventh, Zeddric Burnham doubled to left field, advancing Evan Badger and Camden Hart across the plate - Stetson led 7-3.

The Rattlers (6-11) look to end their four-game losing skid on the road against the University of North Florida Tuesday at 3 p.m