Isaiah Land highlights SWAC honors for Florida A&M football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M football has nine players named to the All-SWAC Teams, and Isaiah Land was named the Defensive Player of the Year. The Rattlers tied with Jackson State for the most players on the All-SWAC Teams.

Isaiah Land - Linebacker - Defensive Player of the Year / All-SWAC First Team Defense

Isaiah Land is one of the best players in the nation as he is one of 25 players named a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist.

Land leads the nation with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Land has added three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Land was named week 4 BOXTOROW Player of the Week after a three-sack performance vs. Alabama State. Then he was named week 5 SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after setting a Rattlers' record five sacks versus South Carolina State. Land earned another SWAC Defensive Player of the Week in week eight after recording six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a win at Mississippi Valley State.

Land recorded a sack or tackles for loss in ten of the 11 games this season and recorded two or more sacks in five games and did the same for tackles for loss in six games.

Bishop Bonnett - Running Back - All-SWAC First Team Offense

Bishop Bonnett has been one of the best backs in the nation all season long. Bonnett currently ranks 20th in the nation in rushing and leads the SWAC with 955 yards. Bonnett is also 11th in yards per carry while leading the SWAC. Bonnett eclipsed the 100-yard mark five different times, including a season-high 166 yards in a thrilling win at Alabama A&M, in which he had the game-winning 80-yard touchdown run.

Bonnett adds 89-yards in the receiving game to give him 1,044 all-purpose good for fourth-best in the league and has six total touchdowns.

Keenan Forbes - Offensive Line - All-SWAC First Team Offense

Keenan Forbes has played at an elite level all season long, finishing the season with 92 knockdowns and allowed only one sack.

Forbes and the rest of the offensive line allowed only 14 sacks, which was #1 in the conference and the 18th in the country. They also led the way for the conference's leading rusher Bishop Bonnett.

Markquese Bell - Safety - All-SWAC First Team Defense

Markquese Bell is one of the best players in the nation as he is one of 25 players named a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist.

Bell led the Rattlers with 79 tackles (4th most in SWAC), adding 6.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Bell ranks eighth in the nation in forced fumbles

Bell was named the week 3 SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week after a 15 tackle, sack, and forced fumble performance at USF.

BJ Bohler - Cornerback - All-SWAC First Team Defense

BJ Bohler has been one of the best corners in the nation as he's ranked 20th in the nation in pass breakups and 22nd in the nation in interceptions (2nd in SWAC).

Bohler is also the Rattlers' second-leading tackler with 46 tackles.

Bohler had the most significant impact on the field in the 2021 Florida Blue Florida Classic as he was named the game's MVP. He had an interception in the first quarter, in which the Rattlers scored on the next play. Late in the third quarter, he forced a fumble, recovered it, and returned it 56-yards for a touchdown. Bohler added four tackles and a pass breakup as the Rattlers defeated the Wildcats 46-21. Bohler's performance in the Florida Classic earned him the week 12 SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jose Romo-Martinez - Kicker - All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Jose Romo-Martinez had the best punting average in the SWAC, averaging 42.91 yards per punt. Romo-Martinez had eight punts of 50+ yards, pinned opponents inside the 20 11 times, and forced 13 fair catches.

Romo-Martinez had a season-long 64-yard punt. Romo-Martinez was named SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week in weeks five and ten.

Jay Jackson-Williams - Offensive Line - All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Jay Jackson-Williams (LT) had the second most knockdowns for the Rattlers with 49.

Jay Jackson-Williams and the rest of the offensive line allowed only 14 sacks, which was #1 in the conference and the 18th in the country. They also led the way for the conference's leading rusher Bishop Bonnett.

Jackson-Williams played 724 snaps.

Savion Williams - Defensive Line - All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Savion Williams made his season debut in the fifth game of the season and wreaked havoc in every game since picking up 23 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a safety.

Williams averaged 1.29 tackles for loss per game, which was good for the fifth-best in the SWAC. The same goes for his .64 sacks per game.

Deonte Williams - Defensive Line - All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Deonte Williams often found himself in the backfield as he finished the season with seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Williams added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the season.

After a two-sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery performance, Williams earned week 2 SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.

- All stats are post Bethune-Cookman at the time of league voting

Full SWAC Honors

Offensive Player of the Year

Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Land- Florida A&M

Newcomer of the Year

James Houston- Jackson State

Freshman of the Year

Shedeur Sanders- Jackson State

Coach of the Year

Deion Sanders- Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M

Running Back: Bishop Bonnett- Florida A&M

Running Back: Gary Quarles- Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Keenan Forbes- Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Johnathan Bishop- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers- Texas Southern

Wide Receiver: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim- Alabama A&M

Wide Receiver: Odieu Hilaire- Alabama A&M

Tight End: Kemari Averett- Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: James Houston- Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Jason Dumas- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson- Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Antwan Owens- Jackson State

Linebacker: Isaiah Land- Florida A&M

Linebacker: Untareo Johnson- Bethune-Cookman

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller- Jackson State

Defensive Back: Markquese Bell- Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Drake Cheatum- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler- Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson- Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez- Florida A&M

Punter: Josh Sanchez- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Isaiah Bolden- Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders- Jackson State

Running Back: Caleb Johnson- Mississippi Valley State

Running Back: Niko Duffey- Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Tony Gray- Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Ja'Tyre Carter- Southern

Offensive Lineman: Danny Garza- Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jay Jackson-Williams- Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston- Alabama State

Wide Receiver: Keith Corbin- Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Dee Anderson- Alabama A&M

Tight End: Jyrin Johnson- Texas Southern

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Ronnie Thomas- Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Lineman: Savion Williams- Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Michael Badejo- Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Deonte Williams- Florida A&M

Linebacker: Monroe Beard III- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Keonte Hampton- Jackson State

Linebacker: Tarik Cooper- Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis- Alabama State

Defensive Back: Keonte' Daniels- Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Back: Darius Campbell- Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Shilo Sanders- Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Garrett Urban- Grambling State

Punter: Garrett Urban- Grambling State

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas- Bethune-Cookmam