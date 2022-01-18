Horton drops fifth straight 20-piece, FAMU falls at MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Dylan Horton has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season. And even more impressive, she has dropped at least 20 points in five consecutive games, including 26 in the Florida A&M women's basketball team's 78-62 loss to Mississippi Valley State Monday (Jan. 17).

The Delta Devilettes didn't have an answer for the junior guard, who went 7-for-20 from the field with three 3-pointers and a perfect 9-for-9 effort at the line. Anisah Douglas and Maleaha Bell each recorded nine points, while Naomi Johnson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in just her second appearance.

In a similar fashion to its previous start, FAMU played its opponent close in the opening minutes before yielding a breakaway run; at MVSU, it led 9-8 with 6:13 to go in the first quarter until the home team used an 11-2 run to separate. The Rattlers never reclaimed their advantage, but the game remained within a few possessions at halftime, 40-31.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bell and Horton closed their deficit to 40-37, less than a minute into the third quarter, and it was the closest difference of the second half.

The Rattlers are back in Al Lawson Center for their next two contests -- Alcorn State (Jan. 22) and Jackson State (Jan. 24).