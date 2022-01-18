Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Horton drops fifth straight 20-piece, FAMU falls at MVSU

items.[0].image.alt
FAMU ATHLETICS
Horton drops fifth straight 20-piece, FAMU falls at MVSU
Posted at 11:44 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 23:44:19-05

ITTA BENA, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Dylan Horton has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season. And even more impressive, she has dropped at least 20 points in five consecutive games, including 26 in the Florida A&M women's basketball team's 78-62 loss to Mississippi Valley State Monday (Jan. 17).

The Delta Devilettes didn't have an answer for the junior guard, who went 7-for-20 from the field with three 3-pointers and a perfect 9-for-9 effort at the line. Anisah Douglas and Maleaha Bell each recorded nine points, while Naomi Johnson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in just her second appearance.

In a similar fashion to its previous start, FAMU played its opponent close in the opening minutes before yielding a breakaway run; at MVSU, it led 9-8 with 6:13 to go in the first quarter until the home team used an 11-2 run to separate. The Rattlers never reclaimed their advantage, but the game remained within a few possessions at halftime, 40-31.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bell and Horton closed their deficit to 40-37, less than a minute into the third quarter, and it was the closest difference of the second half.

The Rattlers are back in Al Lawson Center for their next two contests -- Alcorn State (Jan. 22) and Jackson State (Jan. 24).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming