Florida A&M's success shows on the recruiting trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — National Signing Day 2022 is over, and across the Big Bend and South Georgia, over sixty signings at 17 different high schools were celebrated. Some of that talent isn't going very far. Six Big Bend football players will play for Florida A&M this fall.

The Rattlers signed 18 players total between the early period in December and Wednesday. Some of those players are transfers already on campus.

Head coach Willie Simmons inherited a three-win team in 2017, now after their first FCS playoff appearance in two decades and new investments in the program, recruiting is a little bit easier.

"The fact now that you can sell a Lebron James apparel deal, having an ESPN documentary follow you around all season, a locker room and facilities that young men walk into and are impressed by our uniform and helmet combinations are first class," he said Wednesday. "Just being able to sell all the good things that are FAMU is probably the biggest difference between now and when I came in in 2017."

Locally, three athletes from Gadsden County, two from Rickards, and one from Florida High will don the orange and green come fall.