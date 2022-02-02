Big Bend, South Georgia Signing Day 2022: Who is going where?

(WTXL) — Wednesday begins the Regular Signing Period, which is the time during academic year Division I and Division II football players can sign their National Letter of Intent and secure their scholarship offer.

Athletes from other sports (besides a basketball's early signing period from Nov. 10-17) could begin signing in November 10, 2021 through Aug. 1, 2022.

Below are some of the athletes around the Big Bend and South Georgia who are signing their National Letters of Intent.

GEORGIA

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL:

Don'ya Golson - Northwest Mississippi CC

Persean Taylor - Shorter University

LOWNDES:

Chase Belcher – Northern Arizona University

Tyler Belcher – Albany State,

Khris Thomas – Tennessee Tech

Peyton Gunn – Valdosta State (PWO)

VALWOOD:

Tajh Sanders – (wrestling) - Western Illinois

VALDOSTA:

Jalen Yearby – Cumberland

Cam Baily – Reinhardt University

Aaron Inman – Reinhardt University

Jacquez McGowan – Tennessee Tech

Will Collier – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

FLORIDA

RICKARDS:

Michael Townsend- FAMU

Myron Ward - FAMU

Carlos Gilyard- Webber international

Timothy Miller- Webber International

Derek Townsend- Culver Stockton

MADISON COUNTY:

Keshaun Mitchell - Allen University

JT McKnight- Allen University

Jahyren Lee – Allen University

GODBY:

Zavier Singleton (basketball) – Delta Community College

Bryce Cowan – Vanderbilt

Chase Gillespie – Vanderbilt

Chauncey Kamakea – Georgia State

Kajuan Banks – South Carolina

LINCOLN:

Cedric Mabry – Florida Memorial

Jordan James – Florida Memorial

Robert Wilson – Grambling

Mandrell Lewis – Reinhardt

Rohan Goulbourne – Stetson

Nicolaus Weever – Ripon College

Devona Brown – Edward Waters

Tamari Wright – Edward Waters

Terrell Dudley – Valdosta State

Two Early signees also recognized: Perry Fisher – Maryland, Omarion LaRoach – Fort Valley State University

FLORIDA HIGH:

Jordan Gilley – Florida A&M

GADSDEN COUNTY:

Jayden Jefferson – Tuskegee

Jan Jackson – Tuskegee

Joshua Thomas – Tuskegee

Jalen Kelly – Fullerton College

Jaden Moore - Allen University

Jasper Bodison – Livingstone

WAKULLA:

Zamarion Smith – Savannah State

Brendan Wilson – Savannah State (PWO)

Benn Sapp – Faulkner University

Jackson Ogelsby – Faulkner University

Kanye Westfield – For Valley State University