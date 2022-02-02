Big Bend, South Georgia Signing Day 2022: Who is going where?

(WTXL) — Wednesday begins the Regular Signing Period, which is the time during academic year Division I and Division II football players can sign their National Letter of Intent and secure their scholarship offer.
Athletes from other sports (besides a basketball's early signing period from Nov. 10-17) could begin signing in November 10, 2021 through Aug. 1, 2022.
Below are some of the athletes around the Big Bend and South Georgia who are signing their National Letters of Intent.
GEORGIA
THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL:
Don'ya Golson - Northwest Mississippi CC
Persean Taylor - Shorter University
LOWNDES:
Chase Belcher – Northern Arizona University
Tyler Belcher – Albany State,
Khris Thomas – Tennessee Tech
Peyton Gunn – Valdosta State (PWO)
VALWOOD:
Tajh Sanders – (wrestling) - Western Illinois
VALDOSTA:
Jalen Yearby – Cumberland
Cam Baily – Reinhardt University
Aaron Inman – Reinhardt University
Jacquez McGowan – Tennessee Tech
Will Collier – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
FLORIDA
RICKARDS:
Michael Townsend- FAMU
Myron Ward - FAMU
Carlos Gilyard- Webber international
Timothy Miller- Webber International
Derek Townsend- Culver Stockton
MADISON COUNTY:
Keshaun Mitchell - Allen University
JT McKnight- Allen University
Jahyren Lee – Allen University
GODBY:
Zavier Singleton (basketball) – Delta Community College
Bryce Cowan – Vanderbilt
Chase Gillespie – Vanderbilt
Chauncey Kamakea – Georgia State
Kajuan Banks – South Carolina
LINCOLN:
Cedric Mabry – Florida Memorial
Jordan James – Florida Memorial
Robert Wilson – Grambling
Mandrell Lewis – Reinhardt
Rohan Goulbourne – Stetson
Nicolaus Weever – Ripon College
Devona Brown – Edward Waters
Tamari Wright – Edward Waters
Terrell Dudley – Valdosta State
Two Early signees also recognized: Perry Fisher – Maryland, Omarion LaRoach – Fort Valley State University
FLORIDA HIGH:
Jordan Gilley – Florida A&M
GADSDEN COUNTY:
Jayden Jefferson – Tuskegee
Jan Jackson – Tuskegee
Joshua Thomas – Tuskegee
Jalen Kelly – Fullerton College
Jaden Moore - Allen University
Jasper Bodison – Livingstone
WAKULLA:
Zamarion Smith – Savannah State
Brendan Wilson – Savannah State (PWO)
Benn Sapp – Faulkner University
Jackson Ogelsby – Faulkner University
Kanye Westfield – For Valley State University