Florida A&M's Land wins Buck Buchanan Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The voters have spoken: Isaiah Land is the best defensive player in the country when it comes to Football Championship Subdivision football. The Florida A&M linebacker won the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the nation's best FCS defensive player, at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas on Friday night.

Land topped Troy Andersen of Montana State and Patrick O'Connell of Montana to win the award.

Land led the FCS this season with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He also had 43 tackles on the year. Along with winning the Buck Buchanan Award, Land was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year in November.

